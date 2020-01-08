Vigil held for father killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

An emotional vigil was held for a father of five who was killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. The community is pleading for the driver to come forward.

A mother’s cries could not be comforted as she stood in the spot where her son took his last steps.

“I’m just hurt that my son is not here and I’m not going to be able to see him again,” said Tina Johnson.

Johnson says her heart aches thinking about her 36-year-old son Karon Underwood who was hit by a car Monday night crossing the 2900 block of North Broad Street and left for dead.

“Nobody gave a damn that my son died in the street they just took off," Johnson said.

Investigators say the driver took off and didn’t call anyone for help. Temple University Hospital is four blocks away and a firehouse full of ambulances is right around the corner.

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck 36-year-old Karon Saleem Underwood in North Philadelphia.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia police released surveillance video looking for a white sedan with a sunroof in connection with the case.

In the Meantime, friends and family gathered for a vigil at the scene of the crime, praying together and spelling his name in lights.

“If they look at their car, they know they hit somebody,” said his aunt Pamela Johnson. “Turn they self in."

Now, his mother Tina Johnson is left to pick up the pieces.

“He got five kids that I got to take care of because they ran over my son," she said.

