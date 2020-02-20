$3M winning scratch-off ticket sold in Bucks County

article

Less than a month before St. Patrick's Day, the Delaware Valley is already feeling lucky.

On Wednesday lottery officials announced that a $3M scratch-off ticket was sold at a Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia. Less than 24-hours later, the Pennsylvania Lottery says another $3M scratch-off was sold in Bucks County.

The winning ticket, a $3M Pennsylvania Club game, was sold at a 7-11 on the 500 block of West Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

The 7-11 will receive a $10,000 bonus as a reward for selling the lucky ticket.

The $3M Pennsylvania Club game costs $30 a ticket, and features secondary prizes ranging from $250,000 to $500.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

