Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lehigh County
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A $1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in Lehigh County, lottery officials announced Monday.
The winning $1,000,000 Money Mania ticket was sold at Pavansut Quick Mart on North Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown.
The retailer earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
