3rd annual Andy Chan Block Party fundraiser also to help families of Pa. State Troopers Mack and Sisca

Friday night was the third annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party, named for the highway patrol officer who was critically injured in a crash in 2019. The event supports his family. This year, the event also benefits the families of two Pennsylvania state troopers killed in a crash on I-95 earlier this year.

People gathered on 2nd Street and in the bars throughout Old City, celebrating the holiday season, while raising money at the third annual Andy Chan block party.

"The party is in his name, so he’s not forgotten and the proceeds from tonight will go to his family, as well," explains one of the event’s founders, John Kitzinger.

Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan was severely injured in the line of duty in 2019. He’s in need of full-time care.

Andy’s wife, Teng, says, "He’s still making small signs of progress, so we’re always very hopeful and we always pray."

Teng says she and her family are grateful for the continued support. "It helps ease us of the worries, the financial worries, that we face and having home care."

This year, the event, which teams with Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, is also throwing its support behind the families of Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca who were hit and killed by an accused drunk driver last March.

Teng Chan expresses her sympathy, "Our hearts are broken for them. This makes us very happy to be able to help them."

Trooper Mack’s wife, Stephanie, attended the event and shared a final family photo. It was taken just days before the husband and father was killed.

"Anytime to celebrate Marty or Branden or anybody injured in line of duty or lost in line of duty, it just sheds light on the fact that the family is eternal," says Stephanie Mack. "This is the extended family, the family that will never leave, so we’re really grateful."

Their "blue" family is hoping to provide at least a little holiday cheer during the first holiday season without Troopers Mack and Sisca. Money from raffles, t-shirt sales and general donations go directly to the three families.

Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer and Andy Chan’s former law enforcement partner, Robert McCuen, says, "A saying that we use: ‘We’re all we got.’ We just have to help each other."

This year, the fundraiser is hoping to raise $100,000. Anyone wishing to donate can do so, here.