4 adults, 1 child wounded in shooting at NJ Friendsgiving party
PASSAIC, N.J. - Authorities on Monday were searching for suspects after four adults and a child were wounded in a shooting at a Friendsgiving celebration in New Jersey.
The group had gathered in the backyard of a home in Passaic when two gunmen opened fire early Sunday, authorities said.
A 4-year-old, a 21-year-old female from Passaic, a 25-year-old female from Newark and a 29-year-old male from Newark sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said in a statement. They were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. Their conditions and names were not released.
Police then discovered a 21-year-old male from Passaic who had sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said.
