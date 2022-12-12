4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year.

Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:

Holy Trinity Church in Old City

The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia

Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville

The original Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville

All four will "close as a Roman Catholic Church" by January 23, 2023, according to an announcement by the archdiocese. Parishioners were informed of the news during mass this weekend.

"Today, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia, has approved the relegation of the Sacred Heart, original Saint Philip Neri, Holy Trinity, and Saint Peter Claver church buildings to profane but not sordid use effective January 23, 2023."

Saint Peter Claver Church, Philadelphia's first black Catholic Church, has not served as a worship site since 2014; while the original Saint Philip Neri Church building was converted to a parish school from 1968-2012.

The future of each building is in the hands of the parish, and plans have yet to be released. However, Saint Peter Claver Church was historically designated in April 1984, and can't be altered without the approval of the Historical Commission of the City of Philadelphia.

For more information about the church closures, visit the Archdiocese of Philadelphia website.



