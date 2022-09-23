4 hurt, 1 critically, after Roxborough hit-and-run crash, police say

A car smashed into the front of a building in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood.

Officials said the accident happened just after 12:30 Friday afternoon on the 5800 block of Henry Avenue.

Police say the driver lost control and slammed into the building, after hitting a 32-year-old woman a 9-year-old girl, who were crossing the street.

Both of them are in the hospital, the woman suffering severe injuries, is listed in critical condition. The girl is stable.

Two passengers in the care were treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the car ran off.