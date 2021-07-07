4 hurt in pair of overnight shootings in Kensington, police say

article

Investigators say four people were injured in two different overnight shootings in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that two shooting victims were driven to Episcopal Hospital with non-life-threatening injures around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Small said the victims were shot on the 1900 block of East Madison Street. When officers responded to the location they were told by a witness that two people were driven to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police do not know what sparked the gunfire. No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

Philadelphia Police say two people were injured during a shooting Tuesday night in Kensington.

Hours later and just blocks away, police said two homeless people were injured by gunfire from an unknown shooter.

Small said a 63-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were both shot in the legs. Officers drove the victims to Temple Hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

Investigators found at least four spent shell casings near the victims, according to police. No arrests have been reported.

