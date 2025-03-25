4 NJ charter school students suspected of eating weed gummies hospitalized: police
EWING TWP., NJ - A couple of New Jersey students may have gotten a hold of some gummies, the NSFW kind.
An investigation is underway.
What we know:
According to Ewing Township police, on Monday at around 8:55 a.m., officers responded to STEMCivics Charter School for a report of students who may have ingested suspected cannabis gummies.
Police say four students were taken to area hospitals as a precaution.
What's next:
The Division of Child Protection and Permanency is investigating the incident.