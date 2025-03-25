4 NJ charter school students suspected of eating weed gummies hospitalized: police

The Brief Child Protection and Permanency is investigating after police say multiple students at STEMCivics Charter School may have ingested cannabis gummies. All students involved in the incident were transported to local hospitals.



A couple of New Jersey students may have gotten a hold of some gummies, the NSFW kind.

An investigation is underway.

What we know:

According to Ewing Township police, on Monday at around 8:55 a.m., officers responded to STEMCivics Charter School for a report of students who may have ingested suspected cannabis gummies.

Police say four students were taken to area hospitals as a precaution.

What's next:

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency is investigating the incident.