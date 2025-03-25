Expand / Collapse search

4 NJ charter school students suspected of eating weed gummies hospitalized: police

Published  March 25, 2025 7:50pm EDT
4 NJ charter school students hospitalized after eating weed gummies

Four STEMCivics Charter School were hospitalized after police say they were suspected of ingesting cannabis gummies Monday morning.

The Brief

    • Child Protection and Permanency is investigating after police say multiple students at STEMCivics Charter School may have ingested cannabis gummies.
    • All students involved in the incident were transported to local hospitals.

EWING TWP., NJ - A couple of New Jersey students may have gotten a hold of some gummies, the NSFW kind. 

An investigation is underway. 

What we know:

According to Ewing Township police, on Monday at around 8:55 a.m., officers responded to STEMCivics Charter School for a report of students who may have ingested suspected cannabis gummies.

Police say four students were taken to area hospitals as a precaution. 

What's next:

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency is investigating the incident.

