4 Philly pools to remain open past Labor Day as heatwave forecasted

The heat forecasted for Labor Day and the first week of September couldn’t come at a worse time, as it’s typically when Philadelphia closes city pools for the season.

"I say every year that it’s always, always chilly and dreary the last week of the pool season and then as soon as the pool closes, it’s hot," Jane Murray said.

However, city officials plan to leave four pools open past Labor Day. The pools are a pool at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, Shuler Pool, Tustin and the pool at Samuel Recreation Center. They will be open until September 7th. In addition, Philly Parks and Rec are also offering free lifeguard certification courses to prepare for next summer.

Jane Murray spent her Friday enjoying Dilworth Park's Splash Pad with her 7 and 10-year-old. Their school year at Lower Merion begins next week, but she wishes the pools in Montgomery County also followed suit with Philly.

"I was just talking to another friend about how they ought to do the same in September. Just, you know, once school starts, when you just stay open on weekends until October, because it’s still hot in September, as is the case with this forecast," Murray explained.

Fortunately, for Melissa Atkins and her two girls, they won’t have to worry about how to stay cool, as they have a pool in their backyard.

"I know it’s like the reverse, because they’re going back to school, now it’s gonna be hot in school classrooms," Atkins said. "I mean, just kind of take advantage of the last few days of summer and enjoying the pool."

Philadelphia pool information can be found here.