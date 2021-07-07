4 suspects sought in shooting that killed 2 at 4th of July party in West Philadelphia

Homicide detectives are searching for four men who they believe unleashed a hail of gunfire upon a Fourth of July celebration in West Philadelphia last weekend, leaving two young men dead and two women injured.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of South 60th Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said 21-year-old Salahaldin Mahmoud and 23-year-old Sicarr Johnson were both fatally shot. Two female victims, including a 16-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say newly released surveillance footage shows four suspects exit a dark-colored sedan on Walnut Street between 60th and 61st streets. The suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns including two with a blue laser sight, according to police.

Investigators say the suspects fired several times into a crowd gathered on the 100 block of South 60th Street. As the crowd scatters police say several partygoers returned fire at the fleeing suspects.

The four shooters returned to the dark-colored sedan and drove west on Walnut Street towards 61st Street, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department has issued a $20k reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

