2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at cookout in West Philadelphia, police say

Two people have been killed and one remains hospitalized after a shooting at a cookout in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 100 block of South 60th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

More than 100 shots were fired during the shooting, according to police.

Two young met were caught in the crossfire and killed. One was 22 years old while the other was 23 years old.

A 16-year-old girl was shot four times and was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

The 22-year-old was identified as Sincarr Johnson Jr., who owned a shop and designed clothes on the same block as the shootout. His father witnessed the shooting and spoke to FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

"They loved my son," he said. "He is ten times better than the person I was."

There were at least three shooters, according to authorities. A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

