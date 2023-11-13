4 teens as young as 15 arrested for stealing vehicles in New Castle County: police

An investigation into stolen vehicles in New Castle County ended with four male teenagers being taken into custody over the weekend.

The first two arrests were made Saturday morning when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Constitution Boulevard.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were found inside a blue Kia Optima after police say they disregarded a traffic stop.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of New Castle City.

A few hours later, police followed a stolen black Hyundai to Three Rivers Drive and Auckland Drive in Newark, only to find an empty vehicle.

Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were later found hiding in a bush, according to police.

All four suspects were charged with receiving stolen property.