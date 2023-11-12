Driver of white van sought after fatal hit-and-run in Juniata Park: officials

Police in Juniata Park are looking for the driver of a white van after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday evening.

The fatal incident happened on the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue, about 6 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center by medics, after he was hit by the van. He died at the hospital.

The van took off after striking the man and was seen driving north on Whitaker Avenue.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the driver.

