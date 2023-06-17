4-year-old boy among 4 shot in South Philadelphia mass shooting

Gunshots pierced the calm South Philadelphia evening as four people, including a 4-year-old child, were the victims of gun violence.

The shooting happened Saturday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 1700 block of South Ringgold Street, in South Philly, officials said.

Three adults and the child were all shot on the street. Philadelphia police and first responders were on the scene within minutes of the gunfire.

The 4-year-old boy was initially listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest. He received treatment for his wound and is listed in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The adult victims are all stable and at Penn Presbyterian.

55-year-old woman shot in the leg and hand.

58-year-old woman shot in the leg

29-year-old man shot in the wrist

Police say an active investigation is underway. They report no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

