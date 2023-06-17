Woman critically injured, 2 kids taken to hospital after West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police say two children were found on the scene of a shooting that erupted overnight in West Philadelphia.

At least one shot was fired on the 200 block of 63rd Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her face.

Police say a 25-year-old man was with her at the time. His connection to the shooting, as well as his relationship to the victim, is unclear at this time.

Two boys, ages 4 and 6, were also taken to a local children's hospital, according to authorities. It is unknown if they witnessed the shooting, or if they were injured.

The motive is believed to be domestic, police say. The shooting is under investigation.