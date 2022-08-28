Fanta Bility's family demands justice as they remember her, 1 year after her death

It’s been one year since Fanta Bility was shot and killed by police at a high school football game. The community gathered Saturday at one of her favorite spots in Sharon Hill to honor and remember a shining life cut way too short.

"I look forward to this day because it’s been a year and we need to remember this young lady and we need to know who this family is," a speaker at Fanta's memorial said.

A heartbroken mother, surrounded and supported by family, friends and even strangers, struggles to come to grips with the fact she has been without her daughter for an entire year.

Police say on August 27, 2021, Bility and her family were leaving the Academy Park High School football field among a crowd of fans when a shooting between two young men erupted. Bullets from that shooting came in the direction of three Sharon Hill Police officers, who were monitoring the crowd.

The officers returned fire, shooting toward a car they believed was involved in the initial gunfire, striking the car and members of the crowd. Fanta Bility was fatally struck by the officer’s bullets, according to officials.

A year later, the family has gathered to not just seek justice, but to ensure Fanta Bility is remembered.

"Fanta had a very giving spirit. She would constantly give food and clothes to her friends. Especially with those in her neighborhood of Sharon Hill. She loved helping others in need," another speaker said.

Fanta Bility's family march to remember her, one year after her death.

Her mother, Tenneh Kromah, still in shock, remembers her lost daughter. "I’m so sad. Fanta was somebody who was so kind. Who was so good."

Currently, the three officers involved in the shooting are charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment. A heavily redacted 55-page report has been released, as Bility family members demand a non-redacted version.

For now, they carry young Fanta’s memory in their hearts.

"Fanta was a beautiful person, although her life was cut short. We always want he to be remembered," Fanta's uncle, Abu Bility, stated.