SW Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m.

Two men were shot multiple times. A 22-year-old man had three bullet wounds in his back and was grazed in his ear. A 26-year-old man was shot twice in the back and once in each leg.

The men were taken by a private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The 22-year-old man is recovering. The 26-year-old man is listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.