Police: 13-year-old hospitalized after he was shot in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A 13-year-old boy is recuperating after he was shot in the leg in Strawberry Mansion.
According to officials, the shooting happened at North Natrona St and West Cumberland Streets Sunday afternoon, around 3:15.
The boy was shot in the leg, outside in the street, by an unknown person. He was then taken by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police are actively investigating the shooting. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.