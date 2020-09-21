46 new access centers open for Philadelphia students across the city

The City of Philadelphia is opening dozens of new access centers to help students with virtual learning Monday.

46 more centers opened Monday, bringing the total number of centers across the city to 77.

The centers provide a safe environment for supervised remote learning and are available to students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Registration is required at the centers, where staff supervise students during learning time, provide meals, and help run other activities.

The School District of Philadelphia has opened access centers to serve students across the city.

The city says the centers were designed to serve the most vulnerable children and are free of charge.

Sites are open to registered students Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on the following dates:

Monday, September 28 (full-day closure)

Monday, October 12 (full-day closure)

Friday, October 16 (sites close at 12 p.m.)

Tuesday, November 3 (full-day closure)

Wednesday, November 11 (full-day closure)

You can find an access center near you by using the Access Center finder.

