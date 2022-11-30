Mother, four children hospitalized after Brooklyn hit-and-run

A mother and her four children were hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Avenue J and East 32nd Street in the Flatlands neighborhood when police tried to pull over a white Mercedes-Benz for a traffic stop.

The driver of the car then hit the gas, taking off down Avenue J just as a school bus had dropped the children off, plowing into the family. The force of the impact sent the mother and her 5-year-old daughter under the bus.

The Mercedes then fled the scene of the accident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A school bus is stopped at the scene of the hit and run.

All five victims have been hospitalized, but are said to be in stable condition.

Police sources told FOX 5 NY that the driver ditched the car roughly a mile away on Glenwood and 24th Street. Authorities say they are looking for a woman in a black hoodie.

"I don't know how you're going to sleep tonight after you did that," a neighbor told FOX 5 NY.