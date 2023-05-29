Expand / Collapse search

5 juveniles, 2 adults injured after shooting erupts at Memorial Day gathering in Chester parking lot: police

Published 
Updated 11:17AM
Chester County
CHESTER, Pa. - Police in Chester County are investigating a shooting, officials say. 

Authorities say the shooting took place near the parking lot of Subaru Park, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union, around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. 

According to the Chester Police Chief, officers responded to the area of Front and Norris Streets for a report of a woman being shot in the hand. 

Responding officers arrived and saw a large crowd on scene, police say. 

While treating the injured woman, officers received calls about more shooting victims showing up to a local hospital, officials say. 

Five juveniles and two adults were injured as a result of the shooting, according to police. 

One juvenile is in critical condition, while the rest are expected to physically recover, officials say.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 