5 juveniles, 2 adults injured after shooting erupts at Memorial Day gathering in Chester parking lot: police

Police in Chester County are investigating a shooting, officials say.

Authorities say the shooting took place near the parking lot of Subaru Park, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union, around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Chester Police Chief, officers responded to the area of Front and Norris Streets for a report of a woman being shot in the hand.

Responding officers arrived and saw a large crowd on scene, police say.

While treating the injured woman, officers received calls about more shooting victims showing up to a local hospital, officials say.

Five juveniles and two adults were injured as a result of the shooting, according to police.

One juvenile is in critical condition, while the rest are expected to physically recover, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.