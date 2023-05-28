Memorial Day gun violence: More than a dozen shootings break out across Philadelphia amid celebrations

A weekend meant to honor our fallen heroes, and usher in the start of summer, has been riddled with shootings in a city continually plagued by gun violence.

Nineteen people became the victims of 13 shootings that erupted on the streets of Philadelphia during Memorial Day weekend. Four of those victims have succumbed to their injuries.

The violence began just as the holiday weekend was about to kick off when a 20-year-old man chased by 2 gunmen was found shot in vacant lot around 1 a.m. Friday.

The night ended with a 22-year-old man being shot in the leg. He was said to be in stable condition.

Saturday began with even more violence as two separate double shootings claimed the life of a man and woman just hours apart. Another man and woman were also critically injured by gunfire in both shootings.

Several hours later, a female suspect was taken into custody after a woman in her 60s was shot dead inside a Northeast Philadelphia home.

Two other Saturday shootings left a 50-year-old man in critical condition, and a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds.

As fireworks lit up the city skyline, a double and triple shooting rang out as Philadelphia's first night of celebrations came to a close.

A 15-year-old boy became one victim of the triple shooting in West Philadelphia, as the double shooting left a 38-year-old man shot twice, and a 21-year-old man in critical condition in Frankford.

An overnight night shooting inside an Overbrook home kicked off the gun violence Sunday, ending with an arrest and an injured 25-year-old man.

Just minutes later, an 18-year-old was killed in a double shooting that also critically injured a 21-year-old man.

Two more victims were rushed to local hospitals in critical conditions after being struck several times in two separate daytime shootings as the violence continues Sunday.