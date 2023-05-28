Suspects sought for rash of Jersey Shore vehicle burglaries during busy Memorial Day weekend

article

It appears thieves are taking advantage of Memorial Day crowds as families flock to the Jersey Shore to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

A string of unlocked vehicles were broken into south of 19 Avenue in North Wildwood early Sunday morning.

Police say multiple burglaries were carried out by two male suspects over the course of just one hour, starting at 4 a.m.

Both suspects were caught walking on surveillance footage, where they appear to be walking on the boardwalk. One is seen wearing a backpack.

Police are urging residents and visitors to lock their vehicle doors. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.