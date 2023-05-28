Man who tried to abduct boy, 7, from Wawa wanted in South Jersey: state police

article

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man they say tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy in broad daylight Sunday.

The boy was in a Wawa bathroom on Highway 47 in Cumberland County around noon when police say the suspect offered him candy to leave with him.

After the boy said no, the man grabbed him by the arm and tried to abduct him, according to authorities. Luckily, the boy was able to escape, and return to his family.

Police say the suspect fled before the boy's family could locate him.

MORE HEADLINES:

He is described as being an older male with gray combed back hair. No suspected vehicle description is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.