5 kids, 2 adults hurt in crash on 295 in Mt. Laurel

Officials say five kids and two adults were hurt in a rollover crash overnight in Burlington County.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on 295 northbound in Mount Laurel.

FOX 29 is told one of the victims is an infant. The ages of the other victims remains unknown.

There is no word yet on the victims' conditions or on what caused the crash at this time.

