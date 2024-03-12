5 rushed to hospital after fire breaks out in North Philadelphia

A blaze in North Philadelphia sent five people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2800 block of Lehigh Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The building houses a Chinese takeout restaurant on the first floor with apartments above it.

Firefighters placed the fire under control around 5 a.m.

Officials say five people were taken to local hospitals, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.