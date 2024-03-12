5 rushed to hospital after fire breaks out in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A blaze in North Philadelphia sent five people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2800 block of Lehigh Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
The building houses a Chinese takeout restaurant on the first floor with apartments above it.
Firefighters placed the fire under control around 5 a.m.
Officials say five people were taken to local hospitals, but their condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.