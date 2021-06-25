$50K reward offered for answers in decades-old Bucks County cold case

The family of a slain Bucks County woman is increasing their reward to $50,000 for information or answers to solve her murder.

"This person not only took my mother they took a family and destroyed it they have no idea," said Hibbs' daughter.

Time hasn’t lifted pain for the daughter of Joy Hibbs, a Bucks County woman who was murdered in her home in Croydon Estates Development in 1991.

According to police reports, 35-year-old Hibbs was a married mother of two and a part-time medical assistant was strangled and stabbed. The killer set the house on fire. Her children were 16 and 11 years old then. The case went cold.

"To be candid, we’re actively working on the case but we could use a break," said Bucks County Matt Weintraub.

The Hibbs family recently upped the reward money to $50,000 to help get new or old information about the crime.

"Somebody who had some incentive to stay quiet all these years, the compulsion of a reward is just so great they may come forward and talk," said Weintraub.

Weintraub counts three recent unsolved cases solved in the past few years. While most DNA evidence was likely destroyed in the fire at the Hibbs home, police have new tools to help solve old crimes. Information, however, is always key.

"We’re not daunted by the age of this case. Mrs. Hibbs deserves justice," Weintraub said.

Hibbs' daughter says that her mother deserves to be here with her.

