5 winners claim $516 million Mega Millions jackpot after ticket sold in Bucks County

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $516 million has been claimed after it was sold at a Bucks County convenience store.

Lottery officials have previously revealed that the winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Road in Levittown, and the store earned a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to a press release issued Friday, the winners opted to form a five-member ‘Peace of Mind’ trust and claimed their prize as a $348 million cash, lump-sum payment.

"This is life-changing generational money. The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick," attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney said in a joint statement provided to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The jackpot was the largest Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

