6 dead after violent weekend across Philadelphia

Police say it’s been a violent few days in Philadelphia with six homicides recorded between early Friday and Sunday night.

Police say 25-year-old Quincy White was shot in North Philadelphia’s Yorktown neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday and died soon afterward at a hospital.

Early Saturday, 27-year-old Anthony Glover was shot a number of times in the face and body in the Fairhill neighborhood of North Philadelphia and died at the hospital.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Alexander Villaran was stabbed in the back in Northeast Philadelphia’s Huntingdon Valley. He died less than an hour later at a hospital.

Henry Peterson, 26, was fatally shot while sitting inside a car in University City on Sunday.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Zharif Huff-Ali was shot in a North Philadelphia home and died at the scene.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Henry Peterson was shot while sitting inside a car in West Philadelphia and died at a hospital. A 22-year-old woman shot in the head is listed in critical condition.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 25-year-old Anthony Warren was shot multiple times in the face and torso in northwest Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. He died minutes later at a hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. These are ongoing investigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.