Man killed, woman critical after being shot inside car in University City; suspect apprehended

article

A 26-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old woman is hospitalized following a double shooting in University City.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 3800 block of Hamilton Street.

Police said the two victims were shot while sitting inside a white Infinity. At least three bullets went through the driver side door.

The man, who was sitting in the driver's seat, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the hospital. The woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the ear, was hospitalized in critical condition.

RELATED STORIES:

2 men shot in broad daylight in West Philadelphia

Advertisement

Armored truck guard fires at robbery suspects in University City

Man dead, another critical after shooting in West Philadelphia

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police said a suspect was apprehended in a nearby car.

No further information has been released at this time.

___

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP