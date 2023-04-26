6 gallons of 'coma in a bottle' seized by Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection

article

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says they seized six gallons of an industrial chemical solvent that is commonly known on the streets as liquid ecstasy and "coma in a bottle."

Officials say the gallon jugs were filled with gamma Butyrolactone (GBL) and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB). The GBL arrived in liquid form in two separate shipments, both of which arrived from France and were destined to an address in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Inside each shipment was a single clear plastic jug filled with an opaque liquid. Officers say they used a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool that identified the liquid, which the DEA lists as a schedule 1 controlled substance.

"Customs and Border Protection will continue to use our border security authority to search suspect international parcels and intercept dangerous products that could seriously harm American citizens. This is a mission and responsibility that we take very seriously," said Rene Ortega, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia.

According to the DEA, GBL is a highly addictive central nervous system depressant that poses potentially severe health issues. GBL, if used properly, is a solvent that strips paint and rust. The other chemical, GHB, is reportedly used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug and by bodybuilders to increase growth hormone.

CBP officers report an average of 2,895 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at U.S. air, land, and seaports of entry.

Officials say no arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is still ongoing.