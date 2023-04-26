Police: West Philadelphia school temporarily locked down after multiple students ingested unknown substance

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an unusual case involving a school in the city.

According to police, Crossroads Accelerated Academy in the West Philadelphia section of the city was placed on lockdown just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say multiple students orally ingested an unknown substance on the property.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics responded and transported several students to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where they are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

SKYFOX flew over the school, where lines of students could be seen outside along with the presence of police and an ambulance.

No additional details were released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.