6 police officers shot, 1 injured in crash in North Philadelphia

Six police officers have been shot in North Philadelphia during an active shooter situation while another officer has been injured in a crash while responding to the scene.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a warrant.

Three officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the officers at Temple suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Three officers were taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. One officer was shot in the left hand, another officer was shot in the knee and one officer was shot in the leg and vest. All officers are listed in stable condition.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports there are at least two officers inside a home with a shooter, who is still firing shots inside the house.

SKYFOX shows a massive police presence on the scene. SWAT has surrounded the home.

No reports of civilians being injured. Several blocks around the scene have been blocked off as the situation remains active.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.