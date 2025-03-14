6-year-old girl, woman killed in North Philadelphia rowhome fire

A 6-year-old girl and a woman were killed in a rowhome fire that sparked early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say an 8-year-old boy was critically injured in the fast-moving fire that consumed a property on the 3000 block of North 4th Street.

It's unknown at this time how the fire started.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 3000 block of North 4th Street around 3:30 a.m.

They were met by two elderly people who were safely freed from the home's front porch security cage.

Firefighters found a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy in the basement of the home, and a 45-year-old woman with a leg injury.

Officials later reported the girl and woman had died, and the boy remains in critical condition.

Firefighters believe a man in his 20s ushered the children into a basement bathroom to try to escape the flames until firefighters arrived.

Investigators say they were likely overwhelmed with smoke.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what started the fire.

Authorities have not described the relationship between the victims.