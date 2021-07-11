6-year-old girl killed, 2 children hurt in multi-car crash in Kent County, police say

article

Delaware State Police say a 6-year-old girl was killed in a multi-car crash that happened when a driver lost control of her vehicle and spiraled out of control into oncoming traffic Saturday night in Kent County.

Authorities say a 24-year-old woman was driving a Chrysler Sebring southbound on Bay Road around 8:30 p.m. when the car in front of her briefly swerved into the left lane. Police say the startled driver of the Sebring overcorrected to the left and lost control of her vehicle.

The Sebring crossed over the grass median into oncoming traffic and struck a BMW with six people inside, including a 6-year-old girl and an 11-month-old. Police say the impact caused the BMW to flip onto its roof before coming to a stop near a treeline.

The 6-year-old girl was ejected from the car during the collision and later pronounced dead Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, according to police. The 26-year-old driver, two 30-year-old women, a 12-year-old boy and an 11-month old were also hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Sebring was airlifted to Christiana Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

The northbound side of Bay Road was closed for about five hours while the collision was investigated and cleared, according to police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter