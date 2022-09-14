60 residents evacuated after building partially collapses in Logan, officials say

article

Another building collapse in Philadelphia prompted an evacuation and emergency response Wednesday morning.

Crews responded after the 7th floor of a commercial building partially collapsed on the 1300 block of Lindley Avenue.

SkyFOX was live over the scene, where it appears the exterior of the building crumbled onto the sidewalk. Piles of bricks could be seen down below.

Officials say 50-60 residents were temporarily evacuated from the building, which houses several apartments.

No injuries were reported, and no cause released.

This is the second building collapse to occur in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and the third this week.