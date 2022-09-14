Teens charged in traffic cone beating death of 73-year-old man due in court Wednesday

Two teenagers charged in the brutal killing of a 73-year-old man who was attacked by a group of teen in June are set to appear in court Wednesday.

Richard Jones and Gamara Mosely, both 14 years old, are charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy after turning themselves into authorities earlier this summer.

Officials say both teens were involved in the death of 73-year-old James "Simmie" Lambert Jr. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on June 24.

Lambert died after he was reportedly attacked by a group of teens as he walked down a sidewalk that morning.

Surveillance video from the attack showed the elderly man being surrounded by the teens and knocked to the ground with a traffic cone. Officials say Mosely struck him with the cone at least two times.

Two other juveniles, ages 10 and 13, turned themselves into authorities in connection to the deadly attack, but they were both released.

Both Jones and Mosely are being charged as adults in this case, with a preliminary hearing set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Richard Jones, 14 (Philadelphia Police)