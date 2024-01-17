6abc Helicopter Crash: NTSB releases preliminary report on wreck that killed pilot, photographer

article

New details have emerged in the deadly Philadelphia news helicopter crash that claimed the lives of a pilot and photographer.

The pilot was Monroe Smith, 67, of Glenside, Pa. and the photographer was Christopher Dougherty, 45, of Oreland, Pa.

A preliminary report released by the NTSB Wednesday, found no issues with the engine of the plane. Therefore, the specific cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The report also detailed a description of the final flight, wreckage and crash site.

Officials previously said the helicopter was on its way back from an assignment at the shore Tuesday night when it crashed in Wharton State Forest.

According to the preliminary details, the helicopter departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport after being dispatched by the news station assignment desk to a scene of approximately 44 nautical miles to the south/southeast in the Smithville, New Jersey area.

This particular trip was the third flight of the day for the helicopter and crew and the helicopter was refueled prior to the accident flight.

The helicopter arrived at the scene about 20 minutes after departure and began orbiting while collecting video footage for the news station.

After about 10 minutes at the location, the 6abc news assignment desk cleared the crew to return to base via radio.

The report says at about 2200 hours, US Helicopters were notified by the station’s assignment desk that they had tried to reach the crew for another assignment but were unable to contact them by telephone.

This then started the initial investigation.

The examination of the wreckage revealed that most of the helicopter was heavily impacted and fragmented and had been consumed by a post impact fire except for portions of the tail boom, doors, and small pieces that had separated from the helicopter in the area of the initial impact.

Officials report the instrument panel had separated from the airframe and was heavily damaged. The rest of the cockpit/cabin area was destroyed.

According to FAA records, the pilot held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land, rotorcraft-helicopter, and instrument helicopter. His most recent FAA second-class medical certificate was issued on July 18, 2023. He reported on that date, that he had accrued approximately 8,597 total flight hours.

According to FAA and airplane maintenance records, the helicopter was manufactured in 2013. The helicopter’s most recent continuous airworthiness inspection was completed on December 19, 2023. At the time of the inspection, the helicopter had accrued approximately 7,300 total hours of operation.

A full report is expected to be released at a later time.