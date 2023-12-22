6abc Helicopter Crash: NTSB wraps on-site investigation into deadly crash

On Friday, Anglin Aircraft Recovery was assisting with the wreckage recovery efforts. A six-man crew will pick up the pieces during daylight hours Saturday.

NTSB Investigator Todd Gunther said over the last two days, his team was charting the wreckage to see where the wreckage path began and where it ended. They’ve determined the debris field is double the size of original estimate at 200 yards long. Investigators have also been examining the aircraft itself to determine if the mechanical systems were functional.

"We've determined that the approach path or approach angle, if you will, into the trees from the flight was very shallow. The aircraft hit it at a very high speed and after striking the trees, it fragmented," said Gunther. "In this case, the helicopter ended up impacting the trees on an approximate 320-degree magnetics heading in then traveled through the woods, through those 200 yards, before coming to rest and it was subject to a post-crash fire."

Gunther said there is no evidence of an in-flight fire or explosion. All four corners of the helicopter have been located, which include the nose, tail and two sides. All major portions of the helicopter airframe and components are also on site.

The recovered wreckage will be taken to a secure location for further examination. So far, investigators said the brakes and engine were under power, and the transmission was functional.

"We'll actually do what's commonly referred to as a 2D reconstruction, where we lay the wreckage out to scale, so that way we can examine it better," said Gunther.

The 6abc helicopter crashed Tuesday night claiming the lives of pilot Monroe Smith, 67, and photojournalist, 45, Christopher Dougherty. The two were on assignment to record Christmas lights down the shore. The deadly crash happened on their way back over the Wharton State Forest, in Burlington County.

"At this time, we've not found any evidence of any type of either emergency call or mayday," said Gunther.

Gunther said the investigation is a process of elimination, checking every part of the helicopter to see if it was working correctly.

Other factors, such as the pilot’s physiology, weather conditions and flight records will also be taken into consideration.

The NTSB will release a preliminary report within 15 days.