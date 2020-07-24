7 Burlington County men facing child porn charges following 'Operation Safe Quarantine'
MT. HOLLY, N.J. - Authorities in Burlington County have arrested and charged several people with possessing and distributing child pornography.
The arrests were part of a sting dubbed "Operation Safe Quarantine."
A number of agencies worked together and charged seven men with possessing and distributing child pornography.
Police say the children are an increased risk of being exploited as they are forced to stay home and spend more time online due to the pandemic.
The number of tips about illegal online activity in Burlington County has nearly doubled compared to the same time last year, according to authorities.
Operation Safe Quarantine, which began in mid-may has resulted in the following arrests.
- John Au, 30, of Burlington Township
- Ronald Bussell, 72, of Marlton
- John J. Cavanaugh, 51, of Maple Shade
- Louis Cipparone, 47, of Burlington City
- Donald Ebner, 63, of Lumberton
- Myles Doyle, 33, of Westampton
- Andrew Marinari, 27, of Medford Lakes
All seven of the suspects are facing endangering the welfare of children charges as well as possession of child pornography.
Ebner, who worked as a janitor as Delran Intermediate School, is accused of possessing more than 1,000 child pornography images.
