7-Eleven is giving away free AirPods with $50 delivery

If you have been hesitant to buy Apple AirPods because of the price, 7-Eleven has got your back. The convenience store chain is giving away free AirPods with delivery orders of $50 or more.

Here’s the deal: On July 25, 7-Eleven wants you to download its new 7NOW Delivery app and enable notifications so you can be notified when the flash deal starts.

Once you get the time-reveal message, place your order totaling up to $50 or more with 7NOW delivery as soon as “the clock strikes FLASH DEAL TIME.” Because AirPods supplies are limited, be sure to fill up your cart as fast as possible to secure a pair.

Eligible customers will get an e-mail within 72 hours of purchase to claim their free AirPods.

“7NOW delivers all of the things people love from 7-Eleven straight to their homes, parks, beaches and more in about 30 minutes,” the convenience store chain said in a statement. “7NOW is available in 28 markets and can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple Store for free.”