7-year-old with cancer surprised by community with drive-by parade

Seven-year-old Chase Gilchrist was surprised with a drive-by parade with nearly 200 cars at his home in Marlton, New Jersey. The soon-to-be third grader found out he’s about to face his fourth battle with incurable metastatic brain cancer.

“I just want him to know that the community is behind him and he’s not doing this alone,” said Chase’s mom.

The entire Gilchrist family learned that they have lots of support from community members, as many gave presents and messages of encouragement. Some came from complete strangers, like Elisa Simkovitz and her daughter Faith, who stopped by to donate a yard display.

“We were just so happy to come and be part of this,” said Simkovitz.

Chase’s two older brothers were also touched by the outpouring of love.

“I thought it was going to be 10, 20, 30 cars, I was wrong,” said Austin. “Just to know that people actually care about him it makes me happy.”

After an amazing rally, Chase now prepares for his toughest fight yet.

“He won the last 3 times, he’s gonna win again,” said Austin.

His parents will talk to doctors about a treatment plan this week. But tonight, he was happy to ride in his favorite trucks and enjoy the support of the community.

