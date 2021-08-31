70-year-old man rescued from house fire in Medford, authorities say

article

A 70-year-old man is hospitalized and making a recovery after he was rescued from a house fire in Medford.

The fire occurred on Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m. when emergency services were called to a house on Hastings Avenue.

When police arrived, neighbors were able to relay information about the 70-year-old resident still being inside the home, which prompted a quick rescue.

A rapid search of the house led fire officials to finding the man in a rear bedroom.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The house sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

No other injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire remains underway.

