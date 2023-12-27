74-year-old woman attacked, robbed while loading groceries in South Jersey: police
BRIDGETON, N.J. - An investigation is underway after an elderly woman became the victim of a brutal robbery last week.
The 74-year-old was loading groceries into her car when police say she was pushed to the ground by a man.
He then stole the woman's purse, which had an undisclosed amount of money inside, according to authorities.
The assault unfolded on the 100 block of East Commerce Street in Bridgeton.
The woman declined medical attention. Her injuries are unknown.
No arrests have been reported.