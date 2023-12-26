Man found dead in street of Philadelphia neighborhood, gun recovered: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after an early morning shooting in Philadelphia's Pennsport section the day after Christmas.
Police were called to the 1400 block of South Front around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
They arrived to find a man lying in the street.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity are not known at this time.
Police say a gun was also recovered, however no further details have been provided.