Man found dead in street of Philadelphia neighborhood, gun recovered: police

A homicide investigation is underway after an early morning shooting in Philadelphia's Pennsport section the day after Christmas.

Police were called to the 1400 block of South Front around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find a man lying in the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity are not known at this time.

Police say a gun was also recovered, however no further details have been provided.