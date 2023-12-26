Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in street of Philadelphia neighborhood, gun recovered: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after an early morning shooting in Philadelphia's Pennsport section the day after Christmas.

Police were called to the 1400 block of South Front around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find a man lying in the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity are not known at this time.

Police say a gun was also recovered, however no further details have been provided.