Stolen vehicle crashes into Philadelphia police car at intersection; 1 arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning crash involving a patrol car and a stolen vehicle left three people critically injured,
Police say the crash happened at the intersection near the 5700 block of Old York Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The patrol car sustained minor damage to the driver's side, but no police injuries were reported.
Three people inside the stolen vehicle were all transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Police say one arrest was made, and the stolen vehicle has been recovered.