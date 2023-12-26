Stolen vehicle crashes into Philadelphia police car at intersection; 1 arrest made

An early morning crash involving a patrol car and a stolen vehicle left three people critically injured,

Police say the crash happened at the intersection near the 5700 block of Old York Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The patrol car sustained minor damage to the driver's side, but no police injuries were reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three people inside the stolen vehicle were all transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say one arrest was made, and the stolen vehicle has been recovered.