Migrants on flight from Texas to JFK diverted to Philadelphia International, city officials confirm

A flight with migrant passengers heading for John F. Kennedy Airport was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia officials confirmed.

The reason for the change in flight Tuesday night was weather, officials said.

The flight originated in Texas and was making its way to Long Island when weather in New York forced the flight to land in Philadelphia.

City officials said they thought some or all of the passengers were migrants, though there were no details on the exact number of people on the flight and what their status was.

Those on board were being assisted by the city to reach their final destination.

There were no details regarding where the folks on board were expected to eventually make a home.