76ers arena proposal: Camden puts pressure on Sixers to cross river with new renderings of possible home

The gloves are off in the fight to call the Sixers home, as Camden has new renderings of their proposal to lure the team across the river and it’s drawing lots of buzz.

The renderings of the 76ers arena on land north of the Ben Franklin Bridge capture the facility aglow on game night in Camden. Fans stroll nearby, past high-rise developments in the distance.

"It’s the same concept as the New York Giants and the New York Jets," Lori Hilton, of South Jersey, said. "They’re New York teams, but they play in New Jersey. Same concept – Philly team playing in New Jersey. We’ll take it."

As Philadelphia grapples over the Sixers’ plan to build an 18,000 seat arena on the edge of Chinatown, Camden salivates over the drawings released by New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority and a statement by its CEO that, "This transformational project will spur greater economic activity and a bustling, revitalized neighborhood."

"The potential for residential development, potential for commercial development, potential for jobs with a project of this magnitude, it’s a generational investment for the City of Camden," Camden’s mayor, Vic Carstarphen explained.

Wednesday night, 2,000 people crammed into Philadelphia’s Convention Center, to tell Mayor Cherelle Parker where they stand.

"We vote no on 76Place. Our community has spoken," Margaret Chin, with Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, stated.

But, others support it, including a state senator leading Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party.

"I think it can be done in a way that is respectful of Chinatown," Senator Sharif Street said. "There are many businesses in Chinatown are supportive because it could enhance those businesses."

Back in Camden, an empty lot transformed to the bright lights of the NBA once a dream, now seems within reach.

"You think Camden is on the rise?" asked FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

"I do. This is the next step," Hilton answered.

"You think this can happen?" Cole followed up.

"Absolutely it can happen," Hilton said.