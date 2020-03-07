8 dogs and puppies recovered from filthy, cramped living conditions in Monmouth County, N.J.

article

Eight dogs and puppies are recovering Saturday after they were discovered living in crates in filthy conditions outdoors in a Neptune City, New Jersey apartment complex.

Monmouth County SPCA posted the story of the dog rescue on their Facebook page.

Neptune City Police responded to a call regarding excessive barking early Saturday morning. According to MCSPCA’s post, Neptune City Police contacted them after they arrived to the scene.

The eight dogs and puppies were discovered in small crates on a porch at an apartment complex. There was just a plastic tarp for protection from the elements and, despite crouching together, the animals were trembling from the cold.

The dogs and puppies did not have access to food and water and they did not have access to any heat. The dogs and puppies were living in their own urine and feces, as well.

Monmouth County SPCA took the dogs and they are now recovering at the MCSPCA’s shelter. The dogs were seen by the MCSPCA's medical team immediately. The dogs are now being treated for intestinal parasites. Each of the dogs and puppies were found with overgrown nails, skin sores and ear and skin infections.

Anyone wishing to help the dogs financially can do so by visiting the Monmouth County SPCA Facebook page here. The dogs will not be available for adoption while the matter goes to court.

